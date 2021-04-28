‘You Can’t Yell Fire In A Crowded Theater’: Biden Says No Constitutional Amendment ‘Is Absolute’

President Joe Biden said that “no amendment to the Constitution is absolute” when talking about gun control during his Wednesday night address to a joint session of Congress.

“These kinds of reasonable reforms have overwhelming support from the American people including many gun owners,” he said when encouraging Congress to pass gun control legislation. “The country supports reform and Congress should act.”

“This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue,” the president continued. “And no amendment to the Constitution is absolute. You can’t yell fire in a crowded theater. From the very beginning, there were certain guns, weapons, that could not be owned by Americans. Certain people could not own those weapons, ever. We’re not changing the Constitution. We’re being reasonable.” (RELATED: Biden To Nominate Gun Control Activist For ATF Director)

In early April, Biden unveiled executive actions he was taking on gun control and called on Congress to enact further legislation. The president reclassified pistols with stabilizing braces as short-barreled rifles and put in place federal policies around self-assembled “ghost guns.”

Biden said that none of his executive orders were in violation of the second amendment, but called on Congress to go further. The president called for reforms including a ban on assault weapons, requiring background checks for gun sales at gun shows, reauthorizing Biden’s Violence Against Women Act, and allowing gun manufacturers to be sued for crimes committed with their products.