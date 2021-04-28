Fox News’ Bill Hemmer Says COVID Will Change TV Forever. Here’s How

Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said the COVID-19 pandemic will change television forever during an interview with Mediaite’s podcast “The Interview” published Wednesday.

Hemmer spoke to Mediaite editor-in-chief Aidan McLaughlin about Fox News, COVID-19 and more during the interview. At one point, the two dove into working from Fox News’ studios during the pandemic. Hemmer noted that while he started off by doing “a few shows out of” his basement, he quickly opted to get back into the office.

“I just thought it was important to be here,” Hemmer said. “I felt safe and okay the entire time.”

Hemmer continued on to note that while he largely remained in the office, COVID-19 has changed TV forever. He pointed to how shows across the board have adjusted to letting guests come on remotely and addressed the issues anchors have had to deal with alongside the new form of TV that he is calling “COVID Cable.”

“I think the viewers have given us – have been very forgiving over what I call ‘COVID Cable,'” Hemmer explained. “‘COVID Cable’ has delays, one second or more oftentimes, they got people talking over each other … People are FaceTiming on TV and the audience is okay with all of that. It’s really surprised me and I think that’s been one of the revealing aspects of this story.”

While America is continuing to give out vaccinations and parts of the country are opening up, Hemmer thinks some parts of the pandemic are here to stay.

“When we come out of it, TV’s gonna be different,” He speculated. “You’re gonna accept the Skype call and think, ‘Oh well this is just the way we do it now.’ I think the other thing for those who are involved in the business – they will be accessible 24/7 in the way that they were not before, because whether you’re on your iPhone in your car, whether you’re away for the weekend or on a vacation, if you are needed, people can reach you and that’s not gonna change.”

McLaughlin agreed that audiences have become “more forgiving” and Hemmer later reiterated that one big issue with this new form of TV is “the delay” caused by remotely interviewing people.

“It’s annoying, and you want to try and limit it as much as you can,” he said before praising his co-host Dana Perino, who also works in the studio for their show “America’s Newsroom.” (RELATED: Fox News Announces Big Changes To Daytime Programs, Including A Move For Martha MacCallum)