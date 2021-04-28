Fox News Announces New Special Live Event With Republican Governors

Fox News is presenting a live town hall with host Laura Ingraham and various Republican governors on April 29, according to a press release.

The network announced its upcoming town hall, “The Ingraham Angle Town Hall: Red State Trailblazers,” on Tuesday. It will feature Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas, Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska, according to the announcement.

“Americans looking to Washington to solve their problems are invariably sorely disappointed — and for good reason,” Ingraham, who hosts “The Ingraham Angle,” said in a statement to the Daily Caller. “Inside the Beltway resides a monster bureaucracy where cronyism beats out commonsense 9 out of 10 times. Now that the 2020 election and the worst of COVID is behind us, it’s time to focus on the future and learn from the experience of governors who helped lead the way.”

“This group [Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, Tate Reeves, Kim Reynolds and Pete Ricketts] are committed to growing their states’ prosperity and protecting liberties now under threat,” she continued. “How will they deal with a crush of new migrants? The push to radicalize school curricula? The rising cost of everything from gas to groceries? The anti-police bias being stoked by celebrities and tech giants? We’ll tackle these questions and get their exclusive reaction to Biden’s first speech to Congress.”

The governors will be able to take questions from a live, socially-distance audience during the town hall, too. The group will have a chance to react to President Joe Biden’s first joint address to Congress, which is scheduled to occur on April 28. The town hall is set to take place in Orlando, Florida at 10 p.m.

“The event will focus on the successes and challenges each state has endured throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, including their state’s approach to unemployment and GDP growth, among other topics,” the press release noted. (RELATED: Fox News’ Chris Wallace To Host Another Town Hall Event For Pete Buttigieg)