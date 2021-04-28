‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Natalie Dormer Shares Life-Changing News

“Game of Thrones” star Natalie Dormer definitely got everyone’s attention when she revealed she secretly gave birth to her and partner David Oakes’ daughter in January.

“It’s the perfect thing to do during a pandemic, is get pregnant and have a baby,” the 39-year-old actress shared during her appearance on the “That’s After Life” podcast. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

Game of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer Quietly Gives Birth to Baby Girl https://t.co/hY2Skj16Mz — E! News (@enews) April 28, 2021

“You hear people say, ‘Your whole perspective on life will change, and your whole set of value systems will alter,’ and you sort of roll your eyes … and then you have one [a baby] and you go, ‘Oh, wow!’ It really does completely alter the lens,” she added. (RELATED: On-Screen ‘Game Of Thrones’ Couple Gets Engaged For Real)

“I’m in love, I’m absolutely in love,” Dormer continued. “She’s a joy. She’s an absolute joy, but I’m never going to complain about shooting hours ever again because sleep deprivation is something else.” (RELATED: Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Share Life-Changing News)

Dormer, who is best known for her role as Margaery Tyrell on the hit HBO series, joked with the hosts of the podcast how her daughter will talk about her conception 30 years from now.

“She’ll probably be sitting in a bar in 30 years’ time on a date going, ‘Yeah, I’m a COVID baby,'” Natalie said. “I think there’s going to be lots of COVID babies cause what else could people do?”