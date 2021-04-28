Check Out Gen Z Collectively Realizing What Meat Actually Is

Generation Z, also known as Zoomers, really had no idea what meat actually was until someone on the internet told them.

Gen Z Twitter finding out what meat is pic.twitter.com/PqCcVwqfgP — Olivia Rondeau ???????? (@rondeaulivia) April 28, 2021

Popular YouTuber Quenlin Blackwell started the conversation by tweeting out her revelation Monday to her 1.4 million Twitter followers.

the meat is the muscle on the chicken? we be eating chicken muscle? not just meat? — queen quen (@quenblackwell) April 27, 2021

“[T]he meat is the muscle on the chicken?” she asked on her account. “[W]e be eating chicken muscle? [N]ot just meat?” (RELATED: Millennials Are So Helpless They Are Taking ‘Adulting Classes’ To Learn How To Do Things Like Sew A Button)

Surprisingly there were a good amount of people in the replies to her tweet that also didn’t know that meat is just animal muscle.

“[I]dk but whatever part we r eating must be the d*ck part of the chicken cause it’s good as hell,” one user replied.

One user apparently just found this out a couple years ago and noted that there’s a difference between dark meat and light meat because they come from different types of muscles.

“Omg I found this out a couple years back and everyone acted like I was dumb for not knowing hahaha that’s also why there’s light and dark meats too,” the user tweeted.

I swear, what are children learning in school these days?

I keep thinking her original tweet had to be a joke and I wasn’t the only one.

“[I]t’s either muscle or fat lol is this a joke?” one user responded.

Meat being muscle just really seems like it should be common sense for everyone. Humans and animals are insanely similar. So if you think about it, we have muscle under our skin and so do animals.

We might be doomed with Gen Z.