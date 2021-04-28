‘Where’s The Raid On Hunter’s House?’: Jesse Watters Says Democratic Prosecutors Are ‘Waging Political War’ Against Trump Associates

Fox News host Jesse Watters argued Monday that Democratic prosecutors were engaged in a war against Trump associates.

Watters defended Rudy Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Fox News’ “The Five” following the news that federal investigators had raided Giuliani’s home. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Suspended From YouTube’s Ad Revenue Program)

WATCH:

“I think I speak for everybody on the show when I say this, Rudy Giuliani is a national treasure,” Watters began. “Don’t disagree, I speak for everyone on the show when I say this, the guy took on the mob, he took on crime, al Qaeda, counselor to the president, and now Democratic prosecutors want to lock up a 76-year-old icon for a lobbying technicality, Juan? Because he advised the president he should fire a rotten ambassador? You don’t have to register to lobby for that. Hunter Biden advised his dad to fire a prosecutor, did he register? Where’s the raid on Hunter’s house?”

Watters went on to argue that Giuliani had not been accused of stealing anything, hurting anyone or committing treason in any way — and that he had been cooperating with prosecutors for months, refusing only to turn over privileged and private communications between Giuliani and former President Trump.

“That is attorney-client privilege and that’s sacred, everybody should respect that, so what did the prosecutors do? They just raided the guy’s house and you’re not disturbed by the pattern that two Trump lawyers has their homes raided and the campaign manager has his home raided and another confidant has his home raided? You’re not disturbed by that pattern?” Watters continued. “The fact that Democrat prosecutors are waging political warfare for the benefit of the Democratic Party? Just to show purge Trump because he challenged the system? That should scare everybody, Juan, this is a thin predicate and everybody knows it.”