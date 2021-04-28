US

Drunk Driving Suspect Tearfully Apologizes For Killing Officer In Fatal Crash

Jessica Beauvais is led out of a Queens precinct. She's charged with manslaughter and other crimes for her alleged role in the fatal hit-and-run of an NYPD officer [Twitter:Screenshot:Stacey Sager]

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The woman charged with fatally striking an NYPD officer Tuesday while allegedly driving drunk broke down in tears as she was led away from a Queens precinct.

“I’m sorry that I hit him and that he’s dead,” Jessica Beauvais, 32, said outside the 107th Precinct, according to video from News 12. “I’m sorry! I didn’t mean to.”

Beauvais told a group of reporters that she was “coming from the studio” before the fatal crash that left NYPD Highway Officer Anastasios Tsakos, 43, dead, according to the New York Daily News.

“I do a podcast,” she said, according to the report.

Beauvais posted a clip on her Facebook page prior to the incident of her podcast during which she she criticized the George Floyd trial, according to the New York Daily News.

A clip posted to Twitter and reported by Newsweek appears to show Beauvais, who appears to be wearing the same shirt she is seen wearing while being led out of the precinct, ending her rant by saying “f**k the police.”

Tsakos, a 14-year-veteran of the department, was responding to a car accident where a vehicle struck a utility pole, according to police.

Tsakos was redirecting traffic off of a highway when he was hit by a 2013 Volkswagen in Queens just before 2:00 a.m.

Beauvais initially fled the scene but was apprehended a short time later, police said. Beauvais allegedly swerved to avoid hitting other cars and hit Tsakos as he stood near his patrol car. (RELATED: Man Hit By Car Gets Run Over And Dragged By Second Car In Fatal Hit-And-Run, Video Shows)

Beauvais faces a slew of charges, including vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.