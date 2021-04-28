Joe Biden’s Below Average Approval Ratings Caused By ‘Radical Left-Wing’ Legislation, Trump Pollster Says

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings are currently below the average historical norm, Just the News reported Wednesday.

Polling data showed a 53% approval rate for the President, while 42% disapprove. Trump campaign pollster in 2016 John McLaughlin told Just the News, “The fact he’s only in the low 50s right now is a really bad sign for Joe Biden.”

The average approval ratings for the past 14 U.S. Presidents at the same stage of Biden’s presidency have polled around 66%, according to ABC News.

Former Presidents Donald Trump and Gerald Ford are the only two presidents who have polled lower, according to Just the News.

Ford was plagued by his pardon of predecessor Richard Nixon. Trump entered the Oval Officer with a scurry of accusations, including the debunked claims of Russian collusion.

McLaughlin attributed Biden’s low polling to a sign that Republicans will win back both the House and the Senate in the upcoming 2022 elections. “He’s taken what should have been very popular issues — COVID relief, infrastructure — that Americans overwhelmingly support and turned those into radical left-wing pieces of legislation,” said McLaughlin.

“Republicans can’t wait to get into election season and talk about some of the things that are in those bills … expanding the welfare state, tax increases, basically open borders. That’s not where the American people are right now.” (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Path To GOP Victory In 2022 Is To ‘Get Behind President Trump’)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday the polls “show what we have long known, that this president came into office during one of the most divisive moments in modern history.”

“We know that getting through the height of the divisiveness in this country is going to take some time, and that is reflected in these polls,” Psaki said.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi invited the 46th President to address Congress saying, “Nearly 100 days ago, when you took the oath of office, you pledged in a spirit of great hope that ‘Help Is On The Way.’ Now, because of your historic and transformative leadership, Help Is Here!” Pelosi wrote.

Biden is approaching his 100th day in office and will address a joint session of Congress Wednesday evening.