Biden Calls January 6 ‘The Worst Attack On Our Democracy Since The Civil War’

President Joe Biden called the January 6 riot at the Capitol building “the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War” during his Wednesday night address to Congress.

“Throughout our history, presidents have come into this chamber to speak to Congress, to the nation, and to the world, to declare war, to celebrate peace, to announce new plans and possibilities,” Biden said. “Tonight, I come to talk about crisis and opportunity. By rebuilding a nation, revitalizing our democracy, and winning the future for America, I stand here tonight one day shy of the 100th day in my administration.”

WATCH:

“100 days since I took the oath of office and lifted my hand off our family bible and inherited a nation. We all did, that was in crisis,” he continued. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the civil war. Now, after just 100 days, I can report to the nation America is on the move again.” (RELATED: Biden Administration Investigating ‘Domestic Violent Extremism’ After Capitol Riot)

Conservatives and other commentators on social media criticized Biden’s comments. Iowa law school professor Andy Grewal pointed out that four presidents have been assassinated since the Civil War.

Four U.S. Presidents have been assassinated since the end of the Civil War. https://t.co/Qlaa9rJpHj — Andy Grewal (@AndyGrewal) April 28, 2021

A senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, Jason Miller, questioned why the 9/11 terrorist attack or Pearl Harbor was not worse than the January 6th riot.

Worst attack on our Democracy since the Civil War? Not 9/11? Not Pearl Harbor??? — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) April 29, 2021

“Left wing terrorists literally detonated a bomb in the US capitol in 1983 and one of them was later granted clemency by Bill Clinton,” New York Post journalist Jon Levine said.

Left wing terrorists literally detonated a bomb in the US capitol in 1983 and one of them was later granted clemency by Bill Clinton https://t.co/sMWv51phxi — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 29, 2021

Joel Berry, a managing editor and writer at the satire site The Babylon Bee, posted a picture of the Capitol building after it was bombed in 1983.

Biden: “January 6th was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” Leaving aside 9/11, here is a picture of the Capitol building after it was bombed by left-wing terrorists in 1983. They also killed police. One of the terrorists was pardoned by Bill Clinton. pic.twitter.com/AwjU9fueeR — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) April 29, 2021

“Leaving aside 9/11, here is a picture of the Capitol building after it was bombed by left-wing terrorists in 1983,” Berry wrote. “They also killed police. One of the terrorists was pardoned by Bill Clinton.”