LAPD Union Slams Hollywood’s ‘Glorification’ Of ‘Drugs And Crime’ Following The Oscars Awards Show

A union for the the Los Angeles Police Department reportedly slammed Hollywood’s “glorification” of “drugs and crime” following some of the movie stars’ anti-police rhetoric during the Oscars.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League’s (LAPPL) board of directors shared that there have been more than 450 people shot in the city so far in 2021, Fox News reported Wednesday. The “overwhelming number of those shooting victims were young Black and Hispanic men,” according to the same communications. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Asks Hollywood ‘How’s All That Incessant, Insufferable, Woke, Depressing Lecturing’ Going Amid Massive Oscars’ Ratings Drop)

“[Y]et no one heard about this carnage at last night’s Oscar production. There won’t be any protests or social media generated from the red-carpet walking movie stars about homicides and shootings exploding in virtually every big city in the nation, rather, just more blame directed at police officers, because it must be their fault,” the statement from the union’s board of directors’ reportedly reads. “There isn’t a mirror big enough for Hollywood’s self-appointed moral standard-bearers to look into and question their contribution to the glorification of guns, drugs, and crime,” the statement added.

Several Hollywood stars used their time on stage during the 93rd Academy Awards to attack law enforcement.

“It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it,” Regina King explained in the show’s opening speech. “We are mourning the loss of so many and, I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots,” she added, noting the trial of Derek Chauvin who was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: Kamala Harris’ Sister Says A ‘Just Verdict’ Not The Same ‘As Justice’ After Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts)

“Now, I know that a lot of you people at home want to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with and no amount of fame or fortune changes that,” King continued.

Later in the show, director Travon Free took home the award for live-action short winner for “Two Distant Strangers.”

During his acceptance speech, he said, “today the police will kill three people, and tomorrow the police will kill three people, and the day after that the police will kill three people.”

“Because on average, the police in America every day kill three people, which amounts to about a thousand people a year and those people happen to disproportionately be Black people,” he added.

Billionaire filmmaker Tyler Perry delivered a speech that listed a number of things people should refuse to hate, including police officers.