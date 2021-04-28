Micah Parsons Says He Wants To ‘Clear’ His Mother’s Debt With His First NFL Paycheck

Micah Parsons has a great plan for his first NFL paycheck.

Parsons is expected to be one of the first players off of the board Thursday night when the first round of the draft starts, and that means he’ll instantly be guaranteed millions of dollars. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How does the former Penn State star plan on spending it? By taking care of his mother.

“I want to finally get my own house, clear my mom’s debt, I moved a lot when I was younger and if I could put me and my mother into our own home and have something to call ours, it would be amazing,” Parsons told BroBible during a recent interview.

Hard to imagine he could have given BroBible a better answer than taking care of his mother. While I hate telling people how to spend their money, we all know how many entertainers and pro athletes go broke because they just throw it away.

Believe it or not, you don’t need four houses and a dozen cars. You can get by with one house, two cars at most and an extended weekend vacation once a year.

Unfortunately, far too many people in life don’t accept these basic rules. Luckily for Parsons, he doesn’t sound interested in flashy things.

The young man sounds interested in taking care of his mother, and you’ll never ever hear me hate on a guy like that. We all should want to look out for our family and closest friends.

Props to Parsons for taking care of his mother. I love the move for his first NFL paycheck.