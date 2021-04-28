‘Creating A Dependency Culture Is Dangerous’: Newt Gingrich Warns About Biden’s Trillion Dollar Packages

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich warned Wednesday that measures from President Joe Biden’s most recent trillion-dollar proposal won’t motivate people to work.

“You’re gonna find a significant number of people who say ‘that’s fine, I’m just not gonna work,’ and I think creating a dependency culture is dangerous,” Gingrich said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” Biden is set to announce “The American Families Plan” in his joint session address on Wednesday, marking his third major spending proposal since taking office. (RELATED: ‘This Isn’t Monopoly Money’: Ron Johnson Calls Out Unnecessary Spending In Biden’s Trillion-Dollar Packages)

Senior administration officials say the president’s most recent proposal will cost around $1.8 trillion and follows his $2.25 trillion “American Jobs Plan” and $1.9 trillion “American Rescue Plan.” The plan will mostly be fueled by raising taxes on America’s most affluent and closing various loopholes.

The proposal includes “universal, quality-preschool to all three- and four- year-olds” and “two years of free community college,” according to a White House fact sheet. The plan would also prolong essential tax cuts from Biden’s coronavirus package, which aided “lower- and middle-income workers and families.”

The former House speaker said socialist countries, such as Venezuela, Zimbabwe and Cuba have failed when attempting to provide free measures to its citizens. Gingrich said people won’t work if there aren’t incentives or opportunities to have a successful future since they think the government will look after them.

“I don’t even know how it works under a socialist system,” Gingrich said.

Gingrich said there’s already a trend, as seen with restaurants, where people won’t work because they’re receiving benefits from unemployment and “the various stimulus packages.”

The former House speaker said he believes Republicans will contend that if people are given free items, they won’t be motivated to work. Gingrich said people will also discuss how practical Biden’s most recent proposal will be.

“You get people who sit around the kitchen table and they look at each other and they say in a practical real world sense how is this gonna work?” Gingrich said.

“I think that cuts through all the news media, cuts through all the advertising and presently common sense does, in fact, matter, at least it has for 225 years in this country,” Gingrich said. “And the common sense will be that you’re either gonna be an opportunity society or a dependency society.”

