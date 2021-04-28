Jake Paul Says He’ll Slap Around Pete Davidson If He Ever Sees Him In Public

Jake Paul isn’t a fan at all of Pete Davidson.

Davidson kind of stole the show during Paul's boxing match against Ben Askren when he conducted some hilarious and awkward interviews with the pair.

Pete Davidson‘s comments about Jake Paul are literally a mood I love it like???? pic.twitter.com/NctvPU4JHI — taylor????????✨ (@TaylorOlenek) April 23, 2021

At one point, Davidson even asked Paul about the sexual assault allegations against him, which the social media star has completely and totally denied.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Paul said that he’s going to slap around Davidson if they ever see each other in public.

You can listen to his full comments below.

If Jake Paul hates you, then you must be doing something right because he’s the biggest clown in the game. Honestly, I thought Pete Davidson was great during the fighting event.

Like I said above, the man stole the show, and he was asking questions. I’m not sure anything is off-limits during a pre-fight interview.

Pete Davidson did not hold back when he called out jake Paul YOU LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/M3BeKtFeyx — ♡ (@Princesssoxox) April 24, 2021

Davidson made a remark about the allegation against Paul, which was muted, and now Paul wants to slap him. This is the kind of internet content that we live for.

Paul better be careful because America will ride with Pete Davidson over him. It won’t even be a tough call.

I 100% support Paul if an altercation ever happens. It’s the easiest call of my life.