‘Monster’: Sexual Predator Gets Life In Prison For Murdering 6-Year-Old Boys More Than 30 Years Ago

Kenneth Rasmuson, a sexual predator who killed two 6-year-old boys in Southern California during the 1980s, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday.

Rasmuson’s sentencing in the Los Angeles Superior Court came after he pled no contest to killing Jeffrey Vargo of Anaheim Hills by strangulation in 1981, and stabbing Agoura Hills resident Miguel Antero in 1986, according to the Orange County Register.

Rasmuson evaded the authorities for more than three decades until DNA evidence linked him to the boys’ murders in 2015. (RELATED: REPORT: Russian Man Confesses To Murdering 26 Women After DNA Evidence Identifies Him)

Rasmuson committed his first murder after he kidnapped Jeffrey Vargo while the child was riding his bike on July 2, 1981. Jeffrey’s body was found the following day at a construction site 25 miles away.

Almost five years later on April 8, 1986, Rasmuson grabbed Miguel Antero after he stepped off his school bus and stabbed the boy multiple times, according to the Orange County Register. Miguel’s body was found the same day in an Agoura Hills canyon wash.

Rasmuson’s criminal history includes convictions for sexually assaulting two other boys in 1981 and 1987, the Orange County Register reported.

During Rasmuson’s sentencing, friends and family members of his victims denounced him, calling him a “monster.”

Jeffrey’s father, Bob Vargo, told Rasmuson “I had hoped to be at your execution because I wanted to look in your eyes and see the same terror that my son saw at his last moment.”