Trevor Lawrence Agrees To An Endorsement Deal With Adidas

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has reached an endorsement deal with Adidas.

Lawrence revealed the partnership Wednesday morning on his Instagram, and the former Clemson star inking with the apparel company is a huge win for Adidas.

I’m very surprised that Lawrence decided to go with Adidas. Financial details aren’t known right now, but they must be huge.

For Lawrence to sign with Adidas over Nike, he must be getting a huge bag of cash.

He’s the most surefire quarterback prospect since at least Andrew Luck. Getting his name on the dotted line for an endorsement deal is going to cost you a staggering amount of cash.

Lawrence hasn’t even played a single snap of NFL football or been drafted yet, and he’s already raking in a ton of cash. You just love to see someone get their money!