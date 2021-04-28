Walmart Trying To Block Kanye West’s New ‘Ray’ Logo

Walmart is objecting to Kanye West’s new “ray” logo design, arguing that it looks too much like its own 13-year-old sun logo and therefore should be blocked.

The new logo, which West filed for his company Yeezy LLC in January 2020, is described in patent paperwork as “rays from a sun.” Walmart filed an objection with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office over the design April 21, according to a New York Post report published Monday.

West's company plans to use the new design for sneakers, underwear, T-shirts, hotel services, and more. Walmart claims that it will cause "confusion" and a "false suggestion of a connection" between Walmart and Yeezy, the New York Post reported.

Walmart filed an objection against Kanye West’s trademark application for a new Yeezy logo In the paperwork, the retailer argues that the logos are similar enough that consumers could think the companies are connected What do you think? Yeezy Walmart pic.twitter.com/eoQ0uGZCT3 — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 27, 2021

"As we referenced in our correspondence in July and August of 2020, January and February of 2021 and our telephone conference in March of 2021, Walmart has repeatedly sought to understand Yeezy's planned use of the Yeezy Application, with the goal of finding ways in which the Walmart Spark Design and the Yeezy Application can co-exist with one another," a letter sent from Walmart to Yeezy's lawyers said, according to the New York Post. "However, to date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground."