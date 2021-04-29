Man Builds 250-Foot Long Property Border Out Of Poop After Land Dispute Turns Nasty

A farmer in Michigan has cranked up his land dispute with a neighbor in the smelliest way possible.

According to Fox 2, Wayne Lambarth’s neighbor decided to build a 250-foot long property border made out of poop. Why? Well, there was apparently a dispute over the property line and the unnamed farmer thought this was the best course of action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The farmer at the middle of the dispute told Fox29, “It’s not a poop wall. It’s a compost fence.”

Man builds poop wall in Washtenaw County after dispute with neighbor https://t.co/kJtPuRKcuK pic.twitter.com/RbAcWXAZ2c — FOX 2 Detroit (@FOX2News) April 28, 2021

For those of you who might not know people who own a ton of land, I can promise you that property disputes can get very nasty very quickly.

People with large amounts of land, especially rural land, don’t take kindly to disputes, and they can sometimes settle them in much worse ways than a poop wall.

Having said that, I respect the hell out of this farmer. If you’re going to find yourself in the middle of a grudge, you might as well make it interesting.

Trust me, a poop wall is incredibly funny compared to how rural property disputes might have been settled 100 years ago.

Also, I’m sure Lambarth has next to no recourse here. It’s farming and it’s not illegal. Is it polite? No, but nobody ever won a property war by being polite.

H/T: Barstool Sports