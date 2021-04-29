‘Abolish ICE!’: Protesters Crash Biden’s Georgia Rally

Protesters crashed President Joe Biden’s Georgia rally on Thursday evening.

The protesters chanted, “End detention now!” and “Communities not cages” in a video posted to Twitter by ABC News correspondent Karen Travers.

Pres Biden was just interrupted by demonstrators at his car rally in GA who were chanting “end detentions now” and “communities not cages”

The president engaged with them-and at one point said to give them a microphone.

(Several shouted that they voted for him) pic.twitter.com/7q0ehc3IQf

— Karen Travers (@karentravers) April 29, 2021