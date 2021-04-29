‘Abolish ICE!’: Protesters Crash Biden’s Georgia Rally

Protesters crashed President Joe Biden’s Georgia rally on Thursday evening.
The protesters chanted, “End detention now!” and “Communities not cages” in a video posted to Twitter by ABC News correspondent Karen Travers.
The president engaged with them-and at one point said to give them a microphone.
A demonstrator also said “Abolish ICE”
Amid the interruption, Biden responded with:
“Folks, you all know what they’re talking about. There should not private prisons, period. None…Private detention centers. They should not exist, and we are working to close all of them.”
Security removed the protesters, although Biden expressed sympathy with their desire to abolish private prisons, according to Travers.
Abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement is a goal of some Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. However, a 2018 Politico/Morning Consult poll found that only 25% of Americans supported the proposal. (RELATED: Sen. Bill Cassidy Goes Off On Ocasio-Cortez’s Abolish ICE Stance)
Joe and Jill Biden met with former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn on Thursday afternoon before the Duluth rally, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.