CMT Announces Date For 2021 Awards Show

CMT announced that their awards show will happen in 2021.

The show will happen on June 9 in Nashville, according to a press release published Thursday. The performers have not been announced.

Country’s ONLY fan-voted award show is back! The 2021 #CMTawards will air Wednesday, June 9th at 8/7c. ???? ???? Join us for a celebration of music’s hottest stars and one-of-a-kind performances in and around Music City. You WON’T want to miss it ???? ???? https://t.co/VgXLjpwk83 — CMT (@CMT) April 29, 2021

“This year’s lineup of performers and presenters will be announced at a later date,” the press release stated. (RELATED: TV Ratings Go Up For Country Music Awards, Averages 11.27 Million Viewers)

The show went virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, before

“In a break from past years, the 2020 show found new ways to wow fans, while remaining socially distant, through performances set against some of Tennessee’s most beautiful places,” the press release said.

Country music star Carrie Underwood took home the awards for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year in 2020 for her song “Drinking Alone.” To date, Underwood has won the most CMT awards of all time with 22, according to the CMT press release.

Male Video of the Year went to Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” while CMT Performance of the Year went to Chris Young.

Musicians Sam Hunt, Kelsea Ballerini, Halsey, Jimmie Allen and Noah Cyrus performed at the awards show