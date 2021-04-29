Detroit Lions Draft Penei Sewell 7th Overall

The Detroit Lions have drafted Penei Sewell.

The Lions drafted the former Oregon superstar offensive lineman seventh overall Thursday night during the first round of the draft, and he’ll be a day one impact player. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Penei Sewell (@penei_sewell)

Is this the pick I wanted? No, it’s honestly not. My first two options were Justin Fields and DeVonta Smith.

I think both of those guys are going to be absolute stars. Having said that, Sewell is going to be a very solid pro.

Not only is Sewell going to be a solid guy in the NFL, but he’s almost certainly going to be a day one starter for the Lions.

The Lions now have our guy, and it’s time for him to protect Jared Goff and then our QB of the future once we finally find one.

I can’t wait to see what he does in Detroit!