Trump Says Raid On Giuliani’s Apartment Is Like Nothing Anyone ‘Has Ever Seen Before’

Former President Donald Trump said the raid on Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s apartment is like nothing anyone “has ever seen before” on Fox Business Thursday.

Federal investigators raided Giuliani’s apartment in New York City Wednesday taking a number of Giuliani’s electronic devices in order to investigate whether he conducted illegal lobbying for Ukraine, The New York Times reported. Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that the raid is “unfair” and that his former attorney is a “great patriot.”

“Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He just loves this country and they raid his apartment. It’s so unfair and it’s like a double standard like I don’t think anybody’s ever seen before,” Trump said. “It’s very, very unfair.”

Trump said he does not know what the investigators’ motives for the search are or what they were looking for. Trump said that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter did not file lobbying registrations related to Ukraine. (RELATED: Feds Reportedly Raid Rudy Giuliani’s NYC Apartment, Seize Phones And Other Electronics)

“I don’t know what they’re looking for or what they’re doing,” Trump said. “They say it had to do with filings of various papers and lobbying files. Well, did Hunter [Biden] file? Did [Joe] Biden file? Because they did a lot of work with other countries. To the best of everyone’s knowledge, they didn’t file.”

WATCH:

The former president said it is unfair that they targeted Giuliani while corruption and other detrimental issues continue to worsen in the nation.

“It’s so terrible when you see the things going on in our country with the corruption and problems and they go after Rudy Giuliani. It’s very sad, actually,” Trump said.

The U.S. Attorney’s office had a warrant to search Giuliani’s apartment for months but all efforts were blocked by political appointees in the Justice Department under the Trump administration, according to the Times. The prosecutors’ warrants were finally granted after the confirmation of Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Times reported.

Giuliani denied wrongdoing and called the search warrants a “corrupt double standard.” His attorney, Robert J. Costello, called the search “legal thuggery,” the Times reported.

