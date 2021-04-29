Trump Goes After McConnell Again, Says Republicans Need New Leader

Former President Donald Trump slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a Thursday interview, saying Republicans need new leadership.

In an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump was asked about the future of the Republican party and the 2022 elections, when the GOP hopes to win back the House and Senate. Trump took a shot at McConnell, something he has continued to do since leaving the White House.

“I think we’re going to do very well. We need good leadership. Mitch McConnell has not done a great job, I think they should change Mitch McConnell,” Trump said in the interview.

“I’m looking at the right people to endorse and when I endorse people it means a lot,” Trump continued. “I think we’re going to have a great victory in 2022. I think we’re going to take back the House. Everybody’s working very hard.”

“I’m working in conjunction with Kevin McCarthy and the group and I think we’re going to take back the House,” Trump said.

Trump called McConnell a “dumb son of a bitch” at an event at Mar-a-Lago earlier in April, Politico reported. (RELATED: ‘Not In Your Best Interest’: McConnell Says He Said ‘No’ When Trump Wanted To End Senate Filibuster)

In January, McConnell slammed Trump and his allies for spreading misinformation about the 2020 presidential election, saying his rhetoric provoked the mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (RELATED: ‘The Mob Was Fed Lies’: McConnell Goes After Trump, Says Capitol Riot Was ‘Provoked By The President’)

McConnell also fired back at Trump in March for taking credit for his re-election in 2020, reminding people that he was down 15 points in 2014 when he won without Trump’s help.