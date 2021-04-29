Elliot Page Sits Down With Oprah For First Interview Since Coming Out As Transgender

Actor Elliot Page sat down with Oprah Winfrey for his first interview since coming out as transgender.

The Apple Tv episode is set to air on April 30, according to a promotional tweet for Winfrey’s show “The Oprah Conversation.”

.@TheElliotPage sits down with @Oprah for his first on-camera interview since coming out as transgender. This is truly a conversation you won’t want to miss. Watch this special episode of #TheOprahConversation April 30 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/PPV0UmapGc — Apple TV (@AppleTV) April 28, 2021

“[W]hat part of your transition has actually brought you the most joy?” Winfrey asked Page in the teaser for the interview. (RELATED: Elliot Page Went Through Reconstructive Chest Surgery Amid Transgender Transformation)

Page responded, “The most joy. It’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re like, ‘There I am.’ And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.”

Page has been vocal about his transformation since coming out. The “Juno” star revealed he had undergone top surgery during an interview published in March by TIME.

Page first revealed he was transgender in December on Instagram.

“I feel lucky to be writing this,” Page wrote at the time. “To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”