First Photo Of Ghislaine Maxwell Behind Bars Features Black Eye

Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney released the first photo of the socialite from her time behind bars and it’s not pretty.

The photo, shared Thursday by the New York Post, features Maxwell with a black eye. Maxwell’s attorney, Bobbi Sternheim, included the photo in a letter about how the bruise had caused issues between the socialite and the prison guards, the outlet reported.

An attorney for Ghislaine Maxwell released the first photograph since she was arrested last summer, showing Maxwell with a bruise under her eye. I think she looks fine. Better than me, at least. pic.twitter.com/SPkZx5gJQI — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 29, 2021

“Last night, she was confronted by MDC staff due to a visible bruise over her left eye,” Sternheim reportedly wrote in the letter. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Reacts To Arrest Of Ghislaine Maxwell)

“No guard addressed the bruise until Ms. Maxwell, who has no mirror, caught a reflection of her aching eye in the glean of a nail clipper,” she added, according to the New York Post. “At that point, MDC staff confronted Ms. Maxwell regarding the source of the bruise, threatening to place her in the SHU if she did not reveal how she got it.”

Maxwell’s attorney claimed Maxwell got the bruise because she uses socks or towels to cover her eyes at night when the guards shine lights in the cells, the New York Post reported.

“It’s no surprise that she may have been unintentionally injured trying to keep the light out of her eyes at night,” attorney David Marks reportedly said.

As previously reported, Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire on July 2. Maxwell has been accused of grooming underage girls for sexual relationships with the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.