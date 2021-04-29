Graham Mertz Says The Badgers Have ‘Very High Expectations’ For The 2021 College Football Season

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz has high expectations for the Badgers entering the upcoming college football season.

The young star passer recently appeared on ESPN to discuss the 2021 campaign, and he said the team has “very high expectations” going into the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his full comments below.

Expectations ???? What he learned ????@GrahamMertz5 covered it all today on @ESPN ???? pic.twitter.com/WnWNgWIY05 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 27, 2021

I am going to put this as simply as I possibly can for everyone reading this. The entire state of Wisconsin and our millions of fans spread out over the country all have high expectations.

Our football team is loaded with talent, and we’re led by an outstanding coach in Paul Chryst. Everyone expects to go out, compete and win on a regular basis this fall.

Last year was an anomaly because of coronavirus that we just have to keep in the past. It stopped meaning anything the moment the clock hit zero in our bowl game.

Now, it’s time for Mertz and company to get to work. We have the talent necessary to win the B1G title. We just have to go out there and get the job done.

With Mertz spinning the ball all over the field, I have complete confidence we can get the job done.

Go, Badgers, go!