IHOP Worker Doesn’t Recognize Adam Sandler, Turns Him Away

An IHOP hostess accidentally turned away actor Adam Sandler after she didn’t recognize who he was.

TikTok user Dayanna Rodas shared footage of the experience Monday and it’s since gone viral. Rodas apparently told a slightly disguised Sandler that there was a 30 minute wait. In the video, which now has over 10 million views, the actor then turns around and walks out.

WATCH:

“Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP,” Rodas wrote on top of the security footage. (RELATED: Woman Has Bizarre Meltdown At IHOP, Threatens To Drop A ‘Motherf*cker’)

“Pleaseee come back,” she captioned the video on TikTok.

If there was a 30 minute wait going on at that IHOP I can understand how she might not have recognized Sandler. That had to be a pretty popping IHOP if people were waiting 30 minutes for it. Maybe she was just frazzled. I’m willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.

I also understand why Sandler wouldn’t want to wait 30 minutes for IHOP. Every time I’ve ever walked in IHOP it’s been dead, so the expectation is that you’re just going to get to immediately sit down.

I hope he does make it back to that specific IHOP to enjoy some of the world’s best pancakes.