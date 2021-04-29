The Jacksonville Jaguars Select Trevor Lawrence 1st Overall In The NFL Draft

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jags took the former Clemson superstar first overall in the draft Thursday night. Lawrence was expected to go first overall for years, and it's now a done deal.

Welcome to Jacksonville, Lawrence.

The man with the golden arm is arguably the most-hyped passing prospect since Peyton Manning, and it’s not hard to see why.

He’s massive, throws an incredible, is very athletic and a proven winner. Ever since his first start with the Tigers, he’s completely dominated defenses across the college football landscape.

Now, he’s headed to the Jaguars and Urban Meyer will be his head coach. Given Meyer’s reputation as a winner and a leader, he’s in very safe hands.

If you’re a fan of the Jaguars, tonight is a great night. Congratulations on grabbing Lawrence. The days of losing in Jacksonville are rapidly nearing an end.