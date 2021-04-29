Here’s Why Jessica Simpson Thought ‘Publishing A Memoir Meant’ She Was ‘Going To Die’

Jessica Simpson revealed in her new essay “Take the Lead” that she thought writing a memoir meant that she was “going to die.”

“I declared that there were no more secrets,” Simpson said, according to Entertainment Tonight. Simpson’s new book was published Thursday.

Her memoir is dedicated to her cousin Sarah, who died in an accident when they were teenagers. In this new essay, Jessica talked about how she felt her cousin’s presence while writing the memoir. (RELATED: Celebrate Jessica Simpson’s 37th Birthday With Her Best Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“But there is one more secret I haven’t shared: I thought that publishing a memoir meant that I was going to die,” the actress explained, adding that it “might sound ludicrous.” (RELATED: Jessica Simpson Announces Release Of Her First Book And Says She Really Opens Up Her Heart)

“Sarah had recorded her life so beautifully in her journals, and her mother sharing them with her church community had made such an impact, that for decades I thought that was why God had called her home,” Jessica continued. “She had fulfilled her purpose-written the summation.”

The 40-year-old superstar explained during the time she was writing her memoir, she had “felt Sarah so close to” to her “especially leading up to the release of the book” that she started to think maybe her cousin’s presence was “there to take” her “home too.”

“I realize now, that was fear trying to drown out Sarah’s inspiration to make good on my desire to live freely and openly,” Simpson shared. “To dare. It didn’t want me to hear what Sarah was really there to tell me: ‘We’re just getting started.'”