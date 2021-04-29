Jill Biden Wows In Pretty Blue Lemon Print Dress As President Biden Picks A Flower For Her

Jill Biden definitely wowed when she stepped out in a pretty blue dress as President Joe Biden picked a flower for her Thursday on their way to Marine One.

The first lady looked striking in the short-sleeve, powder blue lemon print dress as she joined Biden leaving the White House for a trip to Georgia to mark his first 100 days in office. (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

She completed the great summer look with loose hair, a matching belt and yellow high heels.

While her look is generating headlines, it’s the president that got everyone talking when he stopped on his way to Marine One, bent down and picked a dandelion for FLOTUS. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

Photographers captured the moment of him selecting the flower and handing it his wife, which she gladly accepted and carried with her to the helicopter.

FLOTUS looked just as great Wednesday night when she showed up in a black floral dress for POTUS’ joint session of Congress.