Johnny Manziel Trends On Twitter Ahead Of The NFL Draft Starting

Johnny Manziel might be surprised to learn that he was trending Thursday morning on Twitter.

With the NFL draft set to start Thursday night, fans couldn't help themselves from taking a little walk down memory lane with the former first round pick of the Cleveland Browns.

Yes, NFL fans have spent Thursday morning talking about a guy drafted seven years ago who hasn’t played a snap in the league since 2016.

7 years ago today Drake cursed both the careers of Johnny Manziel and Andrew Wiggins in the song Draft Day — Browns Guru (@BrownsAgeGuru) April 29, 2021

Johnny Manziel waking up to see that he’s trending #DraftDay pic.twitter.com/nw70tSQuCG — M. Scarn (@Sc0ttst0tts) April 29, 2021

Compilation of Jon Gruden pushing hard for Johnny Manziel during the whole 2014 first round. pic.twitter.com/fkLxY15M0z — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) April 29, 2021

Johnny manziel watching Zach Wilson get drafted top 5 tonight pic.twitter.com/bgAmuJ8BPD — jw (@iam_johnw2) April 29, 2021

Manziel truly can’t catch a break. These social media streets can be mean, and he knows that firsthand. The dude gave up on football a long time ago, seems to be doing well in life and he’s still trending on one of the largest websites on the planet thanks to the draft starting.

No matter how much Johnny Manziel might want to be done with football, the fans are clearly not done with him.

7 years later, haters have Johnny Manziel trending on Draft Day. Johnny: pic.twitter.com/KI0nTyyk71 — Elvin Ryan (@ElvinRyan_FF) April 29, 2021

For what it’s worth, Manziel’s time with the Browns will go down as some of the most entertaining content we’ve ever seen in the league.

The guy was hopping on planes to party in Vegas wearing a disguise during the season. He produced the kinds of story lines you literally couldn’t make up in pro sports.

Here’s what Johnny Manziel looked like when he went in disguise in Vegas during the Browns’ final regular season game in 2016: https://t.co/egbNaTG4jC (????: @Hawk) pic.twitter.com/mSRoFikIlX — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 28, 2018

At least Manziel is now happy and has successfully moved on with his life. If he has to trend a few times a year, I guess that’s just the nature of being a Heisman winner and an NFL bust.