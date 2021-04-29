Editorial

LeBron James Is Now Busy Responding To Fans In The Stands

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
LeBron James just can’t stop finding himself in the news.

Wednesday night during a game against the Wizards, somebody shouted out that the Los Angeles Lakers star was a big baby. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His reaction? He appeared to pretend to cry and make a sobbing noise to mock the man.

I’m glad to see the most decorated player in the NBA is busy taunting and responding to fans in the stands. It’s such a great look, right?

Imagine how fragile your ego has to be in order to respond to a random fan during a game against the Wizards.

I guess this is what happens when the entire NBA is built around you and you start to think you can do whatever you want.

In all seriousness, LeBron has been on an insane tear lately. He targeted the police officer in the shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant, a bar went viral after banning NBA games because of him and he’s now responding to random dudes.

Do better, Lebron. Do much better.