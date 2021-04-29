McConnell Reacts To Biden’s Joint Address, Says He Embraces ‘Radicalism’ And Reads ‘Off A Multi-Trillion Dollar Shopping List’

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slammed President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, saying he has not taken action on a number of issues mentioned in his speech.

McConnell gave a floor speech Thursday about Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress, saying Biden spoke about competition with China, the border crisis and more, but said the president did not address how he plans to solve these issues. The Republican leader also said his speech was not meant to be bipartisan in any way.

“He talked at length about competing with China without mentioning that he wants to cut U.S. defense spending after inflation. Exactly what we cannot do if we want to keep pace. He talked about immigration without taking any responsibility for the border crisis that has his administration packing unaccompanied children into facilities and releasing arrivals into the country,” McConnell said in his speech.

“And the president talked about unity and togetherness while reading off a multi-trillion-dollar shopping list that was neither designed nor intended to earn bipartisan buy-in,” he said.

“A blueprint for giving Washington D.C. even more money and even more power to micromanage American families and build the country liberal elites want instead of the future Americans want,” McConnell continued.

“Think back to the start of this administration. Remember its Day One priorities: Axing a pipeline project that would have supported thousands of jobs; freezing the exploration behind America’s energy independence; and re-signing the climate agreement that has gotten less emissions reduction out of China, who’s inside in the deal, than the U.S. achieved on our own from outside the deal. The approach has remained equally radical since,” McConnell added. (RELATED: McConnell Rips Biden’s First 100 Days In Office Before Joint Session Of Congress, Lists Policy Failures)

Before Biden’s address, McConnell slammed the president, saying Biden has failed to unite Americans. McConnell said Biden promised to heal and restore the country if elected, something McConnell claimed he has not done. McConnell also mentioned that Biden ran as a moderate but argued the policies he is trying to implement are far from moderate. (RELATED: ‘No More Washington Schemes, Socialist Dreams’ — Tim Scott Delivers Republican Address After Biden’s Joint Session Of Congress)

“Our president will not secure a lasting legacy through go-it-alone radicalism,” he continued.

“This isn’t what the American people voted for,” McConnell said.