The New York Jets Select Quarterback Zach Wilson 2nd Overall

The New York Jets pulled the trigger Thursday night on drafting Zach Wilson.

With the second overall pick in the NFL draft, the Jets selected the former BYU superstar dual-threat quarterback.

He’ll now be tasked with running first-year head coach Robert Saleh’s offense.

Through the first two picks in the draft, there haven’t been any surprises at all. Trevor Lawrence was a lock to go first overall, and we all knew Wilson would go to the Jets at two.

Now, the former college sensation has to quickly transition to the NFL game. In New York, it’ll be baptism by fire.

Wilson has all the swagger in the world that you could ever want out of a quarterback. He plays with a big attitude and he’s a blast to watch.

However, the Jets are a joke of an organization right now, and there’s no guarantee at all that anyone can succeed there.

Hopefully, Wilson develops nicely over the coming years and his growth isn’t stunted like Sam Darnold’s was. The kid is a baller, and I can’t wait to see what he does.