The Day Of The 1st Round Of The NFL Draft Has Officially Arrived

The start of the NFL draft has officially arrived.

Later this evening, 32 names will be called in the first round of the draft, and 32 young men will start their journeys as pro football players.

This is why we play the sport. This is what it’s all about.

This year’s draft is also loaded with an insane amount of quarterback talent. I can’t remember the last time we had five legit passing prospects.

The real fun part is that outside of Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson slotted to go first and second overall, we really have no idea where the other three will fall.

Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance are all wild cards entering Thursday night. Any of them could go third overall and any of them could plummet in the draft.

If you’re not pumped for the draft, then I don’t know what to tell you because the first round is one of the best nights in all of sports.

There is so much hope. There are so many dreams. There are so many unknowns. This is what makes sports so exciting!

You can catch all the action starting at 8:00 EST on ABC, ESPN or the NFL Network. You know I’ll be locked in and updating you all with the most important picks.