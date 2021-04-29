5 Dead Including 2 Deputy Sheriffs After Standoff In North Carolina

Five people died during a standoff on Wednesday in Boone, North Carolina, including two sheriff’s deputies and three others, the Associated Press reported.

Watauga County Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox were shot while responding to a residence after the homeowner and his family did not show up to work or answer phone calls, the AP reported. Fox died at the scene and officers transported Ward to a hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.

“The individual suspected of killing the two officers is also suspected of killing two civilians in the residence,” the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, according to the AP.

Breaking Boone- sheriff Hagaman just spoke with us confirming the second deputy has died. They also found the suspect’s mother and stepfather deceased. Police had been to the home over the weekend. The latest on the investigation today at noon, 5pm and 6pm. pic.twitter.com/uV0WlhTnOX — Dave Faherty (@FahertyWSOC9) April 29, 2021

The suspected gunman, including his mother and stepfather, were found dead inside the home after a 13-hour standoff that ended around 11 p.m., WSOC-TV reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Armed Standoff, Police Raid Ends With Arrest Of Former Deputy)

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Sheriff Len Hagaman said, the AP reported. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

An Appalachian State University and Boone police officer as well as a firefighter were shot at as they tried to retrieve Fox and Ward, Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said, WSOC-TV reported. The Boone officer’s Kevlar helmet was hit and no other casualties were reported.

The unnamed suspect barricaded himself in the residence and sporadically fired at law enforcement surrounding the home, according to WSOC-TV. Neighbors were either evacuated or instructed to shelter in place as officials from around 15 different law enforcement agencies surrounded the residence.

The shooter reportedly committed suicide, bringing the standoff to an end, according to the AP.

