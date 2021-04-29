Prince Harry Feeling ‘Embarrassed’ And ‘Regretful’ About Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey, Royal Biographer Claims

Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe claimed Prince Harry is probably feeling “embarrassed” and “regretful” about the tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Closer Weekly Magazine reported.

“I’ve heard Harry was feeling numb heading back to LA,” Larcombe told the outlet.

“You could see in his face at the funeral that he was torn. He didn’t think he’d have to face his family so soon – and when he did, he had mixed emotions. Apparently, talks with his dad and William were positive and productive – he and William had a real heart to heart before he returned. Coming home has reminded him of everything he’s sacrificed in recent years – and of the recent damage done.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle Says Everyone Has Basic Right To Privacy While Airing Royal Family Drama During Sit-Down Interview)

Larcombe said Prince Harry has a tendency to be impulsive.

“Harry was clearly hurt and angry about Meghan’s experience with the royals – and used the interview to get it out,” Larcombe told Closer Weekly. “But after returning home, I’ve no doubt he’s been feeling embarrassed, regretful and awkward.”

“He’s now facing the consequences,” Larcombe added. “I believe he’ll regret that interview – and maybe his decision to leave the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Markle gave a tell-all interview with Winfrey that aired March 7.

In the Winfrey interview, the royal couple accused the palace of racism and Markle opened up about her suicidal thoughts, as previously reported.