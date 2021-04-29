REPORT: OnlyFans Transactions Were Roughly $2.36 Billion In 2020, More Than 300 People Earned At Least $1 Million

A shocking amount of money was reportedly spent on OnlyFans in 2020.

The website popular for adult entertainment has exploded in popularity over the past couple years, and the numbers are popping. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

According to Business Insider, CEO Tim Stokely told the Financial Times that $2.36 billion was spent on the site in 2020. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

OnlyFans has boomed during lockdown. Users spent $2.4 billion on the adult-entertainment site in 2020, and 120 million people now use it. https://t.co/rKxFcvLaaM — Business Insider Tech (@BITech) April 27, 2021

Not only was north of $2 billion spent, but more than 300 people earned at least $1 million on OnlyFans during the same time period. The site also features more than 120 million users, which is nothing short of a staggering amount. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

For 2021, Stokely expects OnlyFans’ pretax profits to be north of $400, according to the same report. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I know several women on OnlyFans who don’t just have accounts, but are absolutely massive stars on the platform. In private, they’ve told me some of the numbers that get thrown around for them, and they’re huge. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Put it this way, if you’re a major porn star or celebrity and you hop on OnlyFans, you’re going to rake in cash.

Hell, let’s not forget that Bhad Bhabie apparently made more than a million dollars within hours of turning 18. I don’t know what that says about her followers, but you guys can read into that as much as you’d like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ????????????????ℯ???? (@bhadbhabie)

Business is booming for OnlyFans and given the platform’s growing popularity, I don’t think it’s going to slow down anytime soon.