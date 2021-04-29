REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Leave The Packers, Could Be Traded This Weekend

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers might be over in a matter of days.

According to Adam Schefter, Rodgers is incredibly upset with the situation he's in with the Packers and he no longer wants to play for the franchise.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

To make matters more interesting, ProFootballTalk reported that Rodgers could be traded by the weekend. Yes, Rodgers’ time with the Packers could be over by the end of the draft.

Source with knowledge of dynamics says Aaron Rodgers could indeed be traded this weekend. The question is where? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Key factors: Rodgers prefers West Coast. Packers will want him out of conference. Packers prefer handing baton to Jordan Love, so they don’t need a QB in return. Top candidates would seem to be Raiders and Broncos, if they’re interested. https://t.co/pJv8klC5m4 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero pushed back on trade reports and added that the Packers appear to be sticking with Rodgers for the time being.

The #Packers remain committed to Aaron Rodgers. @TomPelissero said there is “zero” chance of trading him. It’s all about getting an extension done… and if that happens, this should take care of the matter (until next time). https://t.co/Lv56tHCC6M — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

In case you didn’t already expect a ton of chaos tonight during the NFL draft, I think it’s safe to say things just got cranked up to 100 with Rodgers and the Packers.

Just the other day, we had the Packers talking about how Rodgers was sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Now, he might be gone by the weekend. What world are we living in right now? There’s different info all over the place!

Aaron told Packers he doesn’t want to return as @AdamSchefter said and I think it’s more than a contract deal, I think he’s pretty strongly convicted that he doesn’t want to go back to Packers. — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 29, 2021

Keep checking back for more details as we have them. The situation is clearly very fluid.