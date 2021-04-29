Editorial

REPORT: Aaron Rodgers Wants To Leave The Packers, Could Be Traded This Weekend

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers’ time with the Green Bay Packers might be over in a matter of days.

According to Adam Schefter, Rodgers is incredibly upset with the situation he’s in with the Packers and he no longer wants to play for the franchise. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To make matters more interesting, ProFootballTalk reported that Rodgers could be traded by the weekend. Yes, Rodgers’ time with the Packers could be over  by the end of the draft.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero pushed back on trade reports and added that the Packers appear to be sticking with Rodgers for the time being.

In case you didn’t already expect a ton of chaos tonight during the NFL draft, I think it’s safe to say things just got cranked up to 100 with Rodgers and the Packers.

Just the other day, we had the Packers talking about how Rodgers was sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Now, he might be gone by the weekend. What world are we living in right now? There’s different info all over the place!

Keep checking back for more details as we have them. The situation is clearly very fluid.