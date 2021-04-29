REPORT: Tim Tebow Works Out For The Jacksonville Jaguars As A Tight End

Tim Tebow is reportedly trying to get back into the NFL.

According to Ian Rapoport, the former NFL quarterback and Florida Heisman winner has worked out for the Jaguars as a tight end. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His former college coach Urban Meyer is now the head coach of the Jaguars.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

As of right now, the team still hasn’t made a decision on signing Tebow, but anything is possible!

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

While making the shift to tight end is interesting, I’m not sure there’s a very high chance that Tebow finds himself back in the NFL.

He hasn’t played pro football in several years, and he’s going to cause a media circus down in Jacksonville if he’s signed.

That’s just a fact.

Having said that, it would be one hell of a story if Tebow found himself reunited with Urban Meyer in his home state of Florida.

Ticket sales for the Jaguars will probably shoot up even higher than they’re already expected too.

Anything is possible in the NFL, and I’d love to see Tebow playing again on Sundays. However, I’m not getting my hopes too high.