Man Wins Nearly $3 Million Playing Slots At The Venetian

One man recently won an insane amount of money at The Venetian.

The popular Las Vegas hotel and resort tweeted a photo Wednesday afternoon of a man named Roger winning north of $2.9 million playing the Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

Take a look at the awesome moment below.

Congratulations to Roger L. who just became $2.9 million richer playing Wheel of Fortune! pic.twitter.com/owMgyN2i0Y — The Venetian Resort Las Vegas (@VenetianVegas) April 28, 2021

First and foremost, congrats to this guy for winning nearly $3 million. I have no idea if he was already a millionaire or not, but he damn sure is now.

Even after taxes, he’s 100% still going to easily clear $1 million. He’s rolling money.

Secondly, have you ever seen someone less excited to win nearly $3 million? Even with a mask on, I can tell he’s not exactly smiling.

He looks like he just walked out of a job performance review with less than stellar remarks. Dude, wake up! You can now afford an incredibly nice house in most of America!

You’re rich!

Trust me, if I ever walk into a casino and walk out with a few million dollars, I can promise you my reaction will be very different.

There will be champagne being sprayed everywhere.

Props to Roger for getting his money!