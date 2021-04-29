‘All Of Us Are Innocent’: Rudy Giuliani Tells Tucker Carlson About FBI Raiding His Home

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani gave his first television interview on Tucker Carlson Thursday night after the FBI raided his home.

Federal prosecutors carried out a search warrant Wednesday morning on Giuliani’s Upper East Side apartment over Giuliani’s alleged unregistered lobbying for foreign governments. A number of the former mayor’s electronic devices were seized.

Giuliani told Carlson that seven FBI agents showed up at his home around 6:00 in the morning with a warrant for electronics. He claimed that he has offered to give his devices to the government for two years and was surprised by the warrant, saying that even the FBI agents seemed “somewhat apologetic.” The agents took seven or eight of Giuliani’s devices and two of someone else’s devices, the former mayor said.

Giuliani also claimed that the FBI chose not to take Hunter Biden’s hard drives. (RELATED: ‘Where’s The Raid On Hunter’s House?’: Jesse Watters Says Democratic Prosecutors Are ‘Waging Political War’ Against Trump Associates)

WATCH:

“Hunter Biden’s hard drives fall within the scope of the subpoena,” he told Carlson. “The subpoena required them to take all electronics. But they decided to leave that behind.”

“And they also were completely content to rely on my word that these were Hunter Biden’s hard drives,” he continued. “I mean, they could have been Donald Trump’s. They could have been Vladimir Putin’s. They could have been anybody’s.”

The evidence, Giuliani said, proves that himself, former President Donald Trump, and “all of us are innocent.”

“I can tell you, I never ever represented a foreign national,” he added. “In fact, I have in my contracts, a refusal to do it because from the time I got out of being mayor, I did not want to lobby. Never did it to Bush, never did it to Obama, never did it with Trump. And I can prove it.”

He told Carlson that the FBI’s “warrant is completely illegal” because the only way to get the type of warrant they had was by showing evidence that someone was going to destroy evidence or run away with it.

“So, there was no justification for that warrant,” Giuliani continued. “It is an illegal, unconstitutional warrant. One of many that this department of injustice tragically has done, and it breaks my heart because I belong to the Justice Department, and I think I had a record that is a hell of a lot better than theirs.”