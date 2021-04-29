T-Pain Gets Called The N-Word While Playing ‘Call Of Duty’

T-Pain recently faced some racial slurs while playing “Call of Duty.”

In a video tweeted by @defnoodles, the legendary rapper was playing "CoD" online when a bunch of n-bombs came over the mic from his opponents.

How did T-Pain respond? He laid waste to their entire team during the next round.

How did T-Pain respond? He laid waste to their entire team during the next round.

INSTANT KARMA: Rapper T-Pain gets harassed and called the n-word by group racists on ‘Call Of Duty.’ Wipes out their entire team of racist and wins next round. pic.twitter.com/N9nEW3ncBJ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 29, 2021

I love everything about T-Pain’s response to having n-bombs thrown all over the video game stream. He didn’t yell back, he didn’t freak out and he didn’t log off.

He kept his composure and just went to work. He wiped out every single one of them in the game. That’s the kind of energy I love to see.

Also, what the hell is up with just casually dropping n-bombs during a video game stream? Is that what the kids are up to these days?

Seems pretty disappointing and sad if that’s the case. I know trash talking can get wild in video games, but calling people racial slurs is a bridge too far.

Not only that, if you’re caught doing it, you could face some serious backlash. Look no further than Meyers Leonard for proof of that fact.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Anyways, props to T-Pain for laying out some online justice.