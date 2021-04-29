‘You’re On The Mic In The Auditorium’: Teacher Caught Saying She Teaches ‘Social Justice … All Day, Every Day’

Two university professors from Roosevelt University in Illinois were caught openly talking on a Zoom call about how they teach social justice concepts based on Marxism to their students.

Gina Harris, an adjunct education professor who teaches “middle school theory and practice,” and Ralph Martire, a professor who teaches public policy and public administration, who also serves on the school board of Oak Park and River Forest High School (OPRF) were caught promoting Marxist economic concepts over a live Zoom call, West Cook News reported.

“I mean, it’s all social justice. All-day, every day, I get to talk about the things I love. I’m really living the life over here,” Harris answered when Martire asked how she liked teaching at Roosevelt.

“Yeah. I always flip out the kids that take my master’s class on fiscal policy and public budgets when the first three or four classes are devoted to philosophy of social justice and how you organize society,” Martire explained. “We don’t talk about one, you know, budgetary item. They’re like, ‘Oh, man. Professor Martire, this is a really weird way to teach a budget.'” (RELATED: BLM Co-Founder Says Owning 4 Homes Doesn’t Defy Marxist Principles Because Her Family Uses Them)

“It’s part of everything, right? What a foundation,” Harris said.

“Just so you guys know, you’re on the, you’re on the mic in the auditorium,” an unknown speaker chimed in.

Harris, who also serves as a liaison officer for the National Education Association and the Illinois Education Association, is described as being a trained restorative justice “facilitator and trainer.”

“The practice of electing not only teacher union members but retired superintendents and family members to school boards is becoming a common practice in Illinois,” Lennie Jarratt, a project manager with the Center for Transforming Education at the Heartland Institute said in response to Harris’ run for school board in 2019.

“And it presents a very high conflict of interest in board decisions and negotiations. Not only does it encourage above-normal pay increases and benefits, it allows corruption and nepotism to flourish,” Jarratt added.