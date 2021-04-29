‘Uncle Tim’ Trends On Twitter After Tim Scott Delivers GOP Response To Biden Address

Progressives pounced on Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Wednesday night after he delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

Scott said in his response that liberals often called him the N-word and “Uncle Tom” simply for being a Black Republican – and liberals on Twitter and cable news then proceeded to call him “Uncle Tim” so much that it trended on Twitter. The senator called on his Democratic colleagues to accept offers from across the aisle to solve America’s big issues: “My friends across the aisle seemed to want the issue more than they wanted a solution. But I’m still working. I’m still hopeful.”

Twitter is choosing to trend a racist attack from the left on Sen. Tim Scott, the black Republican senator from South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/kpyPOHnuXJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 29, 2021

What was your excuse for these 4 tweets? https://t.co/N3fQby2X2U pic.twitter.com/0tl9ogvTrh — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) April 29, 2021

In my defense I actually said “Uncle TIM.” And he was talking about his nephews! — Michael Harriot (@michaelharriot) April 29, 2021

Tonight I tried to do an ironic joke about Sen Tim Scott using the term “Uncle Tom” in his rebuttal. While I was shocked by his lack of self awareness, I should not have used that term myself, even in reference. That was not right. I apologize. — Scott Nevins (@ScottNevins) April 29, 2021

Some on the left were particularly vexed by Scott’s claim that America is not a racist country. (RELATED: McConnell, McCarthy Announce Tim Scott Will Deliver Republican Address To The Nation)

Tim Scott: “America is not a racist country.” pic.twitter.com/zqqpawJgMa — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) April 29, 2021

Tim Scott says “America is not a racist country.” Not sure how this man lives with himself. — Amy Siskind ????️‍???? (@Amy_Siskind) April 29, 2021

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” Scott added.

liberals: how dare Tim Scott say that “America isn’t a racist country” also liberals: pic.twitter.com/uRcJjp9wEE — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) April 29, 2021

.@WashingtonPost reporter implying that Tim Scott was going the Uncle Tom route so he could please all those evil, white racists https://t.co/NKK9Y9u22q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 29, 2021

Scott has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his 2022 re-election bid and has been commonly rumored to be a potential Republican presidential contender in 2024.