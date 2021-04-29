Politics

‘Uncle Tim’ Trends On Twitter After Tim Scott Delivers GOP Response To Biden Address

Dylan Housman General Assignment & Analysis Reporter
Progressives pounced on Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott Wednesday night after he delivered the GOP response to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress.

Scott said in his response that liberals often called him the N-word and “Uncle Tom” simply for being a Black Republican – and liberals on Twitter and cable news then proceeded to call him “Uncle Tim” so much that it trended on Twitter. The senator called on his Democratic colleagues to accept offers from across the aisle to solve America’s big issues: “My friends across the aisle seemed to want the issue more than they wanted a solution. But I’m still working. I’m still hopeful.”

Some on the left were particularly vexed by Scott’s claim that America is not a racist country. (RELATED: McConnell, McCarthy Announce Tim Scott Will Deliver Republican Address To The Nation)

“Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present,” Scott added.

Scott has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump in his 2022 re-election bid and has been commonly rumored to be a potential Republican presidential contender in 2024.