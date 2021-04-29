President Tim Scott? Top GOP Congressman Thinks It’s Possible

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggested Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott would make a great presidential candidate come 2024 during a Wednesday evening Fox News appearance.

“The part that made the most history tonight: This will be the first time the response has upstaged the president,” McCarthy said on “Hannity.” “People are going to start talking tomorrow that Tim Scott should be running for president. Could you imagine him on the debate stage versus Joe Biden? It’s not even close.”

Scott later shot down the possibility of personally running while on Fox & Friends.

“I’ve said it often that I’m not running for the presidency of my own homeowner’s association, without much of a question, much less thinking about the highest office in the land. I do, however, want to be reelected as South Carolina’s junior senator.”

Scott gave the Republican address Wednesday evening shortly after President Joe Biden gave a joint address to Congress. Scott said “America isn’t a racist country,” and pushed back against Biden’s claim that Georgia’s new election laws were racist. (RELATED: Less Than 10,000 Georgia Voters Have No Form Of ID Associated With Their Registration)

“Hear me clearly,” Scott said. “America is not a racist country. It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present.”

“The state of Georgia passed a law that expands early voting, preserves no-excuse mail-in voting, and, despite what the president claimed, did not reduce Election Day hours,” he added.

Following the speech, “Uncle Tim” began trending on Twitter. The platform later said it would block the hashtag for violating Twitter policies.

Update from @Twitter, which says it is now blocking “Uncle Tim” from trending. https://t.co/3J4uJmmuXW pic.twitter.com/ICruBxHI5a — Tobias Hoonhout (@TJHoonhout) April 29, 2021

Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday morning while on CBS that she agreed with Scott.

“I believe that we need to – well, first of all, no, I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today,” Harris said.

Scott later spoke on Fox & Friends Thursday morning, saying the lack of respect was “upsetting” and “so disappointing.”

“What they want for us is for us to stay in a little small corner and not go against the tide they think is America,” Scott said. “Their America and my America aren’t the same America if, in fact, they think that discriminating is the fastest way to end discrimination.”