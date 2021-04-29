Todd McShay’s Final Mock Draft Has Justin Fields Going To The Broncos And Mac Jones Going To The Patriots

Todd McShay’s final mock draft has some wild quarterback picks unfolding.

The first round of the NFL draft will be held Thursday night, and millions of fans around the country are excited to see where the top quarterbacks land. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

Conventional wisdom has been that Jones will likely go to the 49ers after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson come off the board, but McShay’s last mock draft is proof that nobody really has any idea.

In the ESPN expert’s final version, he has the 49ers taking Trey Lance at three, the Broncos taking Justin Fields at nine and the Patriots snagging Mac Jones at 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

Seriously, this is just further proof that nobody really knows. It seems like the 49ers are down to Jones or Trey Lance, but the former Alabama superstar falling from three to 15 would be a huge drop.

That’s also a lot of money the Heisman finalist would miss out on if he falls out of the third overall spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

As for Fields, anyone who says with complete certainty they know where he’s landing is a liar. Hell, maybe the 49ers will shock us all and take him third overall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields)

No matter what, I’ll be buckled up and ready for chaos starting at 8:00 EST on ABC! It’s going to be one hell of a fun night.