Trump Seems Less Likely Than Ever To Launch ‘Trump Media Group,’ According To Axios Report

President Donald Trump seems unlikely to launch a proposed media group, according to a new report from Axios detailing an alleged pitch to the former president.

Trump was allegedly “pitched on launching a multi-billion dollar media and technology company” recently, according to Axios. The pitch reportedly centered around the company, dubbed the “Trump Media Group,” having the former president as its CEO, chairman and president.

While the idea “made its way to Trump’s desk at Mar-a-Lago,” it reportedly didn’t get “traction” with him, according to the article. It’s also unclear what Trump’s level of involvement ever was with regards to the proposal.

“One individual listed as being part of the proposed management team says he is no longer involved, while another says he was never affiliated with the effort,” according to Axios.

“Trump Media Group” billed itself as “a conservative media powerhouse that will rival the liberal media and fight back against ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley.” The pitch was reportedly 24 pages long and detailed three different divisions.

The first division, titled “Trump+,” focuses on subscription content. “Trump social Media” and “Trump Technologies” made up the other two portions, according to Axios.

“It forecast a base case valuation of $15 billion, with Trump+ alone at $9.2 billion,” the report noted.

While the proposal seems unlikely to come to fruition, Trump has reportedly dabbled with the idea of starting his own media company. Reports from November 2020 noted that he had “plans to wreck Fox” News by launching a new company. (RELATED: Trump Advisor Jason Miller: Former President May Soon Return To Social Media ‘On His Own Platform’)

While the president hasn’t considered launching a cable channel, he’s specifically considered an online streaming subscription media channel, according to a previous report from Axios.