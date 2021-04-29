White House Hosts Families Of George Floyd, Eric Garner In Police Reform Meeting

The White House hosted family members of George Floyd, Eric Garner and other people who have died in encounters with police officers in President Joe Biden’s first major push for police reform Thursday.

Biden has vowed action on police reform, saying that the guilty verdict for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is far from enough. Family members of the victims as well as attorneys met with Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond, Domestic Policy Adviser Susan Rice and White House Counsel Dana Remus, the administration announced.

While Biden has called for reforms, he has also criticized the radical wing of his party that called for abolishing or defunding the police in the wake of Floyd’s death last year. Leaked audio of a phone call with reform activists in December revealed him blaming Democratic losses in Congress partly on the anti-police rhetoric.

“That’s how they beat the living hell out of us across the country, saying that we’re talking about defunding the police. We’re not. We’re talking about holding them accountable,” Biden said according to the audio. (RELATED: Rising Violence Prompts Minneapolis City Officials To Consider Asking Nearby Officers For Support)

Biden called on Congress to act on the issue during his address Wednesday to a joint session of Congress.

“We need to work together to find a consensus,” Biden said. “Let’s get it done next month, by the first anniversary of George Floyd’s death.”

Biden’s administration has separately announced investigations into both the Minneapolis and Louisville police departments.

The full list of attendees, as provided by the White House.