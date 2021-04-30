REPORT: There Is A ‘Serious’ Chance Aaron Rodgers Retires If The Situation With The Packers Doesn’t Improve

Aaron Rodgers’ days playing football might be numbered.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is giving “serious consideration” to retiring if his situation with the franchise isn’t smoothed out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he does retire, he could end up owing the Packers $23 million.

If Aaron Rodgers retires (to host Jeopardy or just retire), he would have to repay the team $11.5M this year and $11.5M if he remains retired next year — all from his signing bonus. Unless the situation is repaired to his liking, this is a serious consideration, I’m told. https://t.co/kEQwpexqX0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

This is absolutely wild to me. The situation between the Packers and Rodgers seems to be escalating incredibly quickly.

It went from he wanted to be traded as of Thursday to he might now retire a day later.

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday. More on NFL Live now…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

If you’re a Packers fan, you have to be absolutely panicking right now. Rodgers retiring is the legit doomsday scenario.

The Packers would lose their best player and wouldn’t get anything in return. Green Bay has been adamant that they’re not moving Rodgers, and it looks like he’s willing to hang it up if that’s really the case.

We’re essentially in a gigantic game of chicken at this point.

An update on the #Packers that’s not really an update: Green Bay hasn’t engaged at all despite a few teams calling about trading for Aaron Rodgers. The #Packers have no plans to trade him. So, nothing has changed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. This situation is far from over.