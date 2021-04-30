Editorial

REPORT: There Is A ‘Serious’ Chance Aaron Rodgers Retires If The Situation With The Packers Doesn’t Improve

Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Rodgers’ days playing football might be numbered.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is giving “serious consideration” to retiring if his situation with the franchise isn’t smoothed out. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If he does retire, he could end up owing the Packers $23 million.

This is absolutely wild to me. The situation between the Packers and Rodgers seems to be escalating incredibly quickly.

It went from he wanted to be traded as of Thursday to he might now retire a day later.

If you’re a Packers fan, you have to be absolutely panicking right now. Rodgers retiring is the legit doomsday scenario.

The Packers would lose their best player and wouldn’t get anything in return. Green Bay has been adamant that they’re not moving Rodgers, and it looks like he’s willing to hang it up if that’s really the case.

We’re essentially in a gigantic game of chicken at this point.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. This situation is far from over.