Al-Qaida Promises America A ‘War On All Fronts’ Despite Pull Out, ‘Buoyed By The Biden Administration’s Decision’

Al-Qaida said that their war against America is not over despite President Joe Biden’s planned removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan on the 20-year anniversary of the September 11 attacks, CNN reported.

Two al-Qaida operatives told CNN via intermediaries that the “war against the U.S. will be continuing on all other fronts unless they are expelled from the rest of the Islamic world.” (RELATED: ‘Handing A Propaganda Tool To The Taliban’: Dana Perino Blasts Plan To Set Afghanistan Exit For 9/11)

Biden previously announced that he would remove all U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021.

In response, Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham warned that removing troops from Afghanistan as a symbolic gesture could cause another 9/11 style tragedy. Former President Donald Trump said U.S. troops should leave Afghanistan earlier.

Paul Cruickshank, editor-in-chief of West Point’s CTC Sentinel, said al-Qaida likely feels “buoyed by the Biden administration’s decision to pull out troops from Afghanistan, but they may also be seeking to deflect attention from the many recent losses,” according to CNN.

Al-Qaida also promised to partner with the Taliban after U.S. forces leave Afghanistan in September, CNN reported.

“Thanks to Afghans for the protection of comrades-in-arms, many such jihadi fronts have been successfully operating in different parts of the Islamic world for a long time,” an al-Qaida spokesperson told CNN.

CNN’s terrorism expert, Peter Bergen, called the response “genuine,” saying, “This confirms what the UN has been saying that, ‘the Taliban regularly consulted’ with al-Qaida during its negotiations with the United States while guaranteeing that they ‘would honor their historical ties’ with the terrorist group.”